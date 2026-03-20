Construction complete on US East Coast's deepest commercial shipping channel and harbour

Construction of the 55-foot (17-metre) deep shipping channel and harbour, a project under a US$1.4 billion investment program of the Port of Virginia, was recently completed, thus making Virginia home to the deepest port on the US East Coast.

The channel dredging was completed on February 28, and the post-dredge survey to confirm the channel’s depth and width, along with additional maintenance work, is underway.

Once the expanded and deepened channel has been mapped and its depths verified, the maritime charts will be updated to reflect the increased capacity. All work is scheduled for completion in late spring.