Construction begins on Royal Caribbean's new cruise terminal in Miami

Groundbreaking ceremony for Port Miami's new Cruise Terminal G, January 8, 2026PortMiami
US cruise company the Royal Caribbean Group and Florida port operator PortMiami marked the start of construction of a new cruise terminal with a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, January 8.

Delivered by the Lemartec-NV2A joint venture, in partnership with Perez and Perez Architects and Planners, the PortMiami Cruise Terminal G project involves the design-build-delivery of a modern cruise terminal able to accommodate up to 7,000 passengers.

Royal Caribbean said the new terminal will include a multi-level parking garage, an intermodal facility, and other critical infrastructure to support large cruise ships.

With a total investment of US$345 million, the facility will be dedicated to the Royal Caribbean Group while maintaining multi-vessel functionality.

Designed as a single-berth terminal, it will enable efficient embarkation and disembarkation through the integration of advancements in cruise terminal construction, energy efficiency, and a unique user experience, according to Royal Caribbean.

The future Cruise Terminal G is slated for completion in late 2027. Funding for the new terminal is provided through a partnership between Miami-Dade County and the Royal Caribbean Group.

