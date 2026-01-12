Construction begins on Royal Caribbean's new cruise terminal in Miami

US cruise company the Royal Caribbean Group and Florida port operator PortMiami marked the start of construction of a new cruise terminal with a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, January 8.

Delivered by the Lemartec-NV2A joint venture, in partnership with Perez and Perez Architects and Planners, the PortMiami Cruise Terminal G project involves the design-build-delivery of a modern cruise terminal able to accommodate up to 7,000 passengers.

Royal Caribbean said the new terminal will include a multi-level parking garage, an intermodal facility, and other critical infrastructure to support large cruise ships.