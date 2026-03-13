Construction begins on new container terminal in Philippines' Bauan Port

International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI) has officially launched the South Luzon Container Terminal (SLCT) project, under which the Philippines' second largest terminal will be built.
The US$800 million terminal will be located within Bauan International Port in Batangas province about 110 kilometres south of Manila. ICTSI said it will expand trade facilitation capabilities not only of the Southern Luzon provinces but also of the entire country.
SLCT will support industrial and manufacturing activities including cargo requirements associated with energy‑related and industrial projects in the region. It will also complement Manila’s trade facilitation capabilities.
SLCT will occupy a naturally protected cove within Batangas Bay. Upon its targeted completion in 2028, the facility will be able to accommodate ultra-large container vessels.
ICTSI said the completed terminal will have an 800‑metre quay, 38 hectares of yard space, an 18‑metre berth depth, and a terminal capacity that will exceed two million TEUs annually.
Phase one of the project will consist of marine works and construction of a 425‑metre quay designed for super post‑Panamax operations. Construction will take place from May to September 2027, with equipment delivery and installation targeted for August 2027.