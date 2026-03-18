CMAL acquires Ardrossan Harbour from Peel Ports Group

Caledonian Maritime Assets (CMAL) finalised the purchase of Ardrossan Harbour from Peel Ports Group on March 18 on behalf of the Scottish Government.

The transaction involves the full harbour area, including the Arran and Irish berths, linkspans, car parks, and the approach road. A portion of the land currently used by the boatyard was also included in the transfer.

Chief Executive Officer of CMAL Kevin Hobbs remarked that the purchase represents, “an important step in securing it as the principal mainland port for ferry services to Arran.” He added that the company will start community consultations regarding the future of the port in the near future.