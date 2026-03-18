CMAL acquires Ardrossan Harbour from Peel Ports Group

Caledonian Maritime Assets (CMAL) finalised the purchase of Ardrossan Harbour from Peel Ports Group on March 18 on behalf of the Scottish Government.
The transaction involves the full harbour area, including the Arran and Irish berths, linkspans, car parks, and the approach road. A portion of the land currently used by the boatyard was also included in the transfer.
Chief Executive Officer of CMAL Kevin Hobbs remarked that the purchase represents, “an important step in securing it as the principal mainland port for ferry services to Arran.” He added that the company will start community consultations regarding the future of the port in the near future.
According to Managing Director of Peel Ports Group Lewis McIntyre, the group continues to have a shared interest in the success of the harbour through its role as the Clydeport statutory harbour authority.
The purchase enables a focus on redeveloping the facility as the primary mainland port to Arran, Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop explained. She noted that CMAL is currently evaluating short-term work to maintain resilient operations while the vessel Caledonian Isles continues to sail from the harbour.
The Scottish Government said it remains committed to funding a two-port service until major construction begins. Final redevelopment plans for the port are expected to be confirmed following planning and stakeholder engagement, it added.