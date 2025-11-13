CMA CGM to acquire 20 per cent stake in Eurogate Container Terminal Hamburg

The CMA CGM Group has entered into an agreement to acquire a 20 per cent stake in Eurogate Container Terminal Hamburg (CTH).
CMA CGM expects the transaction to be completed in the first half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.
CMA CGM already calls at CTH, notably through its service connecting Asia and Northern Europe with 23,000TEU LNG-powered vessels.
The group said this investment is fully aligned with its strategy to expand its infrastructure portfolio in support of its global shipping network and more specifically in Europe.
CMA CGM said its presence in Hamburg is also supported by Eurogate's direct rail connection to Eurokombi, Germany’s largest intermodal terminal.
The partnership will also support Eurogate's western extension project at the Hamburg terminal, which will expand the facility by approximately 38 hectares and add around 1,050 metres of new quay wall.
The expansion is designed to accommodate next-generation container vessels and increase the terminal’s capacity from around four million TEUs to nearly six million TEUs, whilst modernising and improving operational efficiency and intermodal connectivity of existing areas.