CMA CGM, Stonepeak form $10b joint venture for port terminals

French shipping group CMA CGM and US investment firm Stonepeak have agreed to create a joint venture valued at nearly $10 billion to operate and invest in port terminals, including in the US, the companies said on Wednesday.

CMA CGM, the world's third-largest container shipping group, last year announced plans to invest $20 billion in the US, winning plaudits from President Donald Trump who has made reviving the US shipping sector a policy priority.

Under the terminal joint venture, Stonepeak will invest $2.4 billion to acquire a 25 per cent minority stake, while CMA CGM will fold in 10 terminals it already controls, including in New York and Los Angeles, the firms said in a statement.