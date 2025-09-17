CLdN to develop river berth in Liverpool, UK

The investment would involve the construction of a lock-free berth on the river Mersey adjacent to CLdN’s existing facilities at Brocklebank/Langton Dock. CLdN said it would enable the seamless berthing of the company's CLdN ships with an even higher cargo capacity than those serving the terminal today.

CLdN anticipates that the formal application for consent would be submitted in the second half of 2026 and that construction could commence in early 2028.

"This investment would bring significant additional benefits to customers on CLdN’s Liverpool-Dublin route," said Florent Maes, Chief Executive Officer of CLdN."The position of the berth would provide increased operational flexibility and efficiency and would also enable a further reduction in the carbon footprint of each freight unit."