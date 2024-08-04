CLdN invests in terminal expansion at Port of Liverpool

CLdN said the infrastructure upgrades at the terminal will improve the use of space and enhance the flow of cargo movements while a new gate set-up, improved drivers’ facilities, and new terminal operating system will increase efficiency and lead to an improved customer experience for dropping off and picking up cargo.

The enhancements to the quayside will also facilitate the use of the terminal by larger, more environmentally friendly ships. To facilitate the major infrastructure works, CLdN’s operations will be moved temporarily to Gladstone Docks Branch number three for the coming four months.