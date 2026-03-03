CK Hutchison ports sale to push through without two Panama terminals, reports say

A BlackRock-backed consortium is pushing to complete its acquisition of CK Hutchison's global ports business without two terminals in Panama, after authorities seized the assets, Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Swiss-Italian shipping firm Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and the US-listed asset manager are said to be in talks with CK Hutchison to buy about 41 ports across Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, the report added, citing people familiar with the negotiations.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. BlackRock, MSC and CK Hutchison did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.