Chinese firm to put up multimodal hub in Kazakhstan's Kuryk Port

China's Guoyou Materials Industry Group will build a new multimodal transport hub at the Port of Kuryk on Kazakhstan's Caspian Sea coast.

The hub will be built as a gateway to expand Kazakhstan's export capabilities by providing a link between Europe, Central Asia, and Asia. The facility is expected to achieve an annual handling capacity of 15 million tons upon completion of the first phase of the project.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he expects the project will help enhance the country's maritime and rail logistics network, expand the scope of transport infrastructure in the region, and increase both export and transit potential.