China rejects US call for sale of COSCO-owned Piraeus port

China’s controlling stake in the Greek port of Piraeus, one of the largest in Europe, is not for sale, the Chinese embassy in Greece said, denouncing comments by newly appointed US ambassador to Greece Kimberly Ann Guilfoyle.
China’s state-run COSCO, one of the country’s largest port and shipping conglomerates, holds a 67 per cent stake in Piraeus port, a hub on the trade route connecting Europe, Africa and Asia. It finalised the purchase in 2016, at the height of Greece’s debt crisis.
The US administration of Donald Trump is seeking to weaken China’s grip on global ports and has touted Greece as a European energy hub.
"It's very important...to have American infrastructure here to help support the region, to perhaps in fact enhance output from other ports and areas to balance against the Chinese influence with the port of Piraeus," Guilfoyle said in an interview with Greek ANT1 TV late on Friday.
"I think there are ways around it...whether you pursue a path of enhancing output in other areas or perhaps that Piraeus could be for sale."
In a rare statement, the Chinese embassy denounced any question of a sale in a post on social media late on Wednesday saying Guilfoyle’s remarks were "groundless attacks" and the Greek-Chinese ties cannot be influenced by third parties.
"The United States, with selfish intentions, is inciting Greece to terminate its contractual obligations and sell the port," an embassy spokesperson said in the post, adding that the US displayed a "Cold War mentality".
The port, "must in no way fall victim to the geopolitical confrontation", it added.
The US State Department did not respond to a request for comment.
The US is keen to bolster its presence in Greece as it seeks to increase energy exports across Europe to counter Russian influence. It has expressed interest in acquiring stakes in smaller ports.
An updated defence agreement between the two countries extends US access to military facilities in Crete and on the mainland.
