China rejects US call for sale of COSCO-owned Piraeus port

China’s controlling stake in the Greek port of Piraeus, one of the largest in Europe, is not for sale, the Chinese embassy in Greece said, denouncing comments by newly appointed US ambassador to Greece Kimberly Ann Guilfoyle.

China’s state-run COSCO, one of the country’s largest port and shipping conglomerates, holds a 67 per cent stake in Piraeus port, a hub on the trade route connecting Europe, Africa and Asia. It finalised the purchase in 2016, at the height of Greece’s debt crisis.