China orders Maersk and MSC to halt operations at Panama Canal ports

China has told Danish shipping group Maersk and Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC Shipping) to cease operating ports on the Panama Canal, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

In a meeting with China's state planner last month, Maersk and MSC Shipping were told to withdraw from the Balboa and Cristóbal ports immediately, the report said, citing two people familiar with the talks.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. Maersk, MSC Shipping, China's foreign ministry and state planner did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.