China Merchants Port reports drop in 2025 profit despite revenue increase

China Merchants Port Holdings Company reported that profit attributable to equity holders fell to HK$6.46 billion ($827.8 million) for the year ended December 31, 2025. This 18.5 per cent decline from the previous year occurred despite a 12.8 per cent increase in revenue to HK$13.35 billion.
The company handled 151.29 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) across its global port network during the period, representing a 3.8 per cent rise in container throughput. Conversely, bulk cargo volumes decreased by 5.3 per cent to 530 million tonnes, according to the annual results announcement.
Management attributed the lower profit to a HK$1.45 billion decrease in the share of profit from associates and a HK$605 million increase in allowances for expected credit losses.
The company reported that container throughput in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan reached 112.35 million units, primarily driven by growth in the West Shenzhen Port Zone. Operations outside of these regions grew by 5.7 per cent to 38.94 million units, supported by performance at terminals in Brazil, Togo, and Turkey.
Revenue from terminal handling charges accounted for HK$12.45 billion of the total, while warehousing services income contributed HK$705 million. Net gearing for the group stood at 19.3 per cent at the end of December, according to its financial report.
The board of directors proposed a final dividend of HK$0.489 per share, which is a decrease from the HK$0.636 paid in 2024.