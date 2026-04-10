China Merchants Port reports drop in 2025 profit despite revenue increase

China Merchants Port Holdings Company reported that profit attributable to equity holders fell to HK$6.46 billion ($827.8 million) for the year ended December 31, 2025. This 18.5 per cent decline from the previous year occurred despite a 12.8 per cent increase in revenue to HK$13.35 billion.

The company handled 151.29 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) across its global port network during the period, representing a 3.8 per cent rise in container throughput. Conversely, bulk cargo volumes decreased by 5.3 per cent to 530 million tonnes, according to the annual results announcement.

Management attributed the lower profit to a HK$1.45 billion decrease in the share of profit from associates and a HK$605 million increase in allowances for expected credit losses.