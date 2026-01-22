China looks to expand influence in Malta’s shipping sector

China is keen to deepen cooperation with Malta in shipping and port logistics, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Thursday, eager to leverage the island's strategic location in the Central Mediterranean.

In an economic and trade cooperation meeting in Beijing, the ministry also told representatives from Malta that it was willing to strengthen "strategic alignment" with the country, one of the European Union's 27 member states.

China and Malta have developed a close relationship since bilateral ties were established in 1972, with Valletta keen to help a major investor country promote relations with the EU, including access to the region's vast single market.