Chile greenlights $4.45b upgrade for San Antonio port, works slated to start in 2027

A $4.45 billion expansion of Chile's San Antonio port received environmental approval on Tuesday, with the construction contract expected to be awarded later this year, the port operator said.

The public-private initiative will triple the cargo handling capacity of the current terminal and will be able to simultaneously serve up to eight 400-metre-long post new Panamax vessels.

“A breakwater pier approximately four kilometres long, dredging, and open areas will be constructed to accommodate two terminals (sea and land) measuring 1,730 metres each, developed gradually in four phases based on demand projections,” the statement said.