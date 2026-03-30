Canadian Government completes new small craft harbour in Clyde River

The Canadian Government announced the completion of a new small craft harbour in Clyde River, Nunavut, on March 27.

Pilitak Enterprises was awarded a contract valued at nearly CA$38 million ($28 million) to lead the project following a competitive process in 2022. This infrastructure development involved the construction of breakwaters, a fixed wharf, a launch ramp, and the installation of floating wharves.

The harbour can accommodate 72 small craft vessels following the completion of dredging works. Day-to-day operations will be managed by the Niutaq Harbour Authority, which is a not-for-profit corporation led by local community members.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada indicated that it anticipates the harbour to be operational by the open-water season of this year. Minister of Fisheries Joanne Thompson said, “The new harbour in Clyde River will help fish harvesters and hunters safely launch and dock their boats, providing shelter, safe unloading, electricity and better access to the sea.”