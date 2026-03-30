Canadian Government completes new small craft harbour in Clyde River

The Canadian Government announced the completion of a new small craft harbour in Clyde River, Nunavut, on March 27.
Pilitak Enterprises was awarded a contract valued at nearly CA$38 million ($28 million) to lead the project following a competitive process in 2022. This infrastructure development involved the construction of breakwaters, a fixed wharf, a launch ramp, and the installation of floating wharves.
The harbour can accommodate 72 small craft vessels following the completion of dredging works. Day-to-day operations will be managed by the Niutaq Harbour Authority, which is a not-for-profit corporation led by local community members.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada indicated that it anticipates the harbour to be operational by the open-water season of this year. Minister of Fisheries Joanne Thompson said, “The new harbour in Clyde River will help fish harvesters and hunters safely launch and dock their boats, providing shelter, safe unloading, electricity and better access to the sea.”
Mayor of Clyde River Liemikie Palluq remarked that hunters and fishers have reacted positively to the new breakwater and harbour facilities. Before the construction, rough waters frequently damaged boats, but users can now anchor and moor their vessels safely.
Roughly 70 per cent of the local population belongs to a young generation that is purchasing more boats, according to the mayor. Minister for Environment Brian Koonoo added that the facility will also support essential services such as search and rescue operations.
The project forms part of federal commitments under an agreement following the 2019 designation of the Tallurutiup Imanga National Marine Conservation Area.