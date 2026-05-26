Canada to invest nearly $700m in small craft harbour upgrades

The Government of Canada is proposing to invest CA$957.8 million (US$693.8 million) over five years, starting in 2026-27, for a program that would upgrade the country's small craft harbours.

This will provide investments for ongoing repairs, in addition to Fisheries and Ocean Canada's (DFO) existing annual program budget of approximately CA$90 million (US$65 million).

The investment will allow DFO to undertake repairs, upgrades and dredging at small craft harbour facilities across Canada.