Canada to invest nearly $700m in small craft harbour upgrades

The Government of Canada is proposing to invest CA$957.8 million (US$693.8 million) over five years, starting in 2026-27, for a program that would upgrade the country's small craft harbours.
This will provide investments for ongoing repairs, in addition to Fisheries and Ocean Canada's (DFO) existing annual program budget of approximately CA$90 million (US$65 million).
The investment will allow DFO to undertake repairs, upgrades and dredging at small craft harbour facilities across Canada.
To this end, an investment at Meteghan Harbour in Nova Scotia will support the replacement of floats and piles for structures 802 and 805, as well as the replacement of float structure 803. The project will also allow for repairs to the H-piles on wharf structure 403.
Meteghan is home to 90 vessels and the main fisheries are lobster and groundfish. There are also aquaculture vessels at the site.
Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries, said that this is the largest investment ever made in small craft harbours in Canada.