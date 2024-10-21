Canada to invest in seven port improvement projects in Quebec
The Canadian government will invest up to CA$38 million (US$28 million) in strategic infrastructure projects at various ports in Quebec to strengthen supply chains.
Seven projects have been selected to receive funding as part of the National Trade Corridors Fund. The government said these investments will reduce capacity constraints and bottlenecks, making it easier for goods to move quickly.
By enhancing infrastructure and improving efficiency, these investments will also support economic growth in the province of Quebec and in the regions along the St Lawrence River.
The selected projects include the following:
The Montreal Port Authority will increase export capacity for Canadian containerised grains.
QSL International Ltée will develop an industrial-port zone in the cities of Sorel-Tracy and Saint-Joseph-de-Sorel, thereby increasing trade volumes.
The Quebec Port Authority is undertaking several key projects, including: expanding the terminal storage space at Pier 103; relocating essential infrastructure for the electrical supply of the L'Anse au Foulon sector (Pier 104 and 105); enhancing the capacity and efficiency of the estuary rail yard; finalising an agreement for the development of a new dry bulk and cargo terminal behind pier 108 in the Anse au Foulon sector
The Saguenay Port Authority will establish a new storage area in the southwest sector of the existing terminal.