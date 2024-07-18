Canada allots CA$50 million for small craft harbour improvements in Gaspe Peninsula

The Canadian government, through Fisheries and Oceans Canada, has confirmed a planned investment of CA$50.2 million (US$36.6 million) over the next three years for the improvement of fishing harbours across the Gaspé Peninsula in Quebec.
These investments will make it possible, in particular, to repair the main breakwater at the Rivière-au-Renard wharf, which was damaged in December 2022 following a severe winter storm. They will also make it possible to begin the process of divesting the Sainte-Madeleine-de-la-Rivière-Madeleine wharf.
Overall, CA$463.3 million (US$338.1 million) will be invested over three years starting in 2024-2025 to repair and maintain small craft harbours, including those damaged by Hurricane Fiona. This funding is in addition to the CA$90 million (US$66 million) annual budget that Fisheries and Oceans Canada has committed for these harbours.
The harbour improvements will also entail dredging, wharf upgrades and repairs, and breakwater extensions. The funded projects will be undertaken by 2027.
The full list of investments can be found in this Backgrounder. Further details on the nature and cost of each project will be available as the respective tender processes are completed.