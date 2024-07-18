Canada allots CA$50 million for small craft harbour improvements in Gaspe Peninsula

The Canadian government, through Fisheries and Oceans Canada, has confirmed a planned investment of CA$50.2 million (US$36.6 million) over the next three years for the improvement of fishing harbours across the Gaspé Peninsula in Quebec.

These investments will make it possible, in particular, to repair the main breakwater at the Rivière-au-Renard wharf, which was damaged in December 2022 following a severe winter storm. They will also make it possible to begin the process of divesting the Sainte-Madeleine-de-la-Rivière-Madeleine wharf.