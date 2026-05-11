Canada allocates billion-dollar funding for small craft harbour infrastructure

The Canadian Government has proposed an investment of CA$957.8 million ($699.2 million) over five years for its small craft harbours programme.
Commencing in the 2026-27 fiscal year, the funding is intended for ongoing repairs and will supplement the existing annual programme budget of approximately CA$90 million held by Fisheries and Oceans Canada.
The government confirmed that Rondeau (Erieau) Harbour will undergo rehabilitation of Breakwater 303 and Basin 201 to serve its 25 commercial fishing vessels.
Wheatley Harbour, which currently hosts 59 commercial fishing vessels, is scheduled for infrastructure upgrades including the steel encapsulation of its East Pier and the construction of a new concrete deck. Plans for the site also include dredging the entrance channel and sediment sink.
Minister of Fisheries Joanne Thompson noted that the funding represents a significant investment to ensure harbours remain safe and operational for the commercial fishing industry.
The government reported that the commercial fisheries, aquaculture, and seafood processing sectors support nearly 65,000 jobs across Canada. Export figures for the country’s fish and seafood reached CA$8.47 billion during 2025.