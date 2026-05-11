Canada allocates billion-dollar funding for small craft harbour infrastructure

The Canadian Government has proposed an investment of CA$957.8 million ($699.2 million) over five years for its small craft harbours programme.

Commencing in the 2026-27 fiscal year, the funding is intended for ongoing repairs and will supplement the existing annual programme budget of approximately CA$90 million held by Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

The government confirmed that Rondeau (Erieau) Harbour will undergo rehabilitation of Breakwater 303 and Basin 201 to serve its 25 commercial fishing vessels.