California's Port of Oakland awarded funding for flood vulnerability assessment

The project entails conducting an asset inventory and vulnerability assessment and focuses on projected SLR and GWI for the port and adjacent Oakland neighbourhoods. The Port of Oakland will contribute US$1.5 million to help fund the US$4.5 million project.

The nearly 20 miles (32 kilometres) of San Francisco Bay shoreline property that the Port of Oakland oversees is vulnerable to future extreme weather events. This includes critical transportation infrastructure, such as San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport, the Oakland Seaport, and public transportation.