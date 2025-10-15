California governor vetoes measure affecting port environmental regulation

California Governor Gavin Newsom this week vetoed a law that would have limited the regulatory powers of air quality agencies at the ports of the nation's busiest port complex at Los Angeles and Long Beach, which are allegedly the biggest source of local air pollution.

California Senate Bill 34 would have prohibited the South Coast Air Quality Management District in the logistics hub counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino from proposing any action that, among other things, would impose a cap on cargo throughput or cruise ship passengers at ports.