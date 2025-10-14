Bunker volumes in Singapore fall to three-month low

Sales of marine bunker fuel in Singapore fell to a three-month low in September following a surge in August, although they remained above typical averages, according to official data released on Tuesday.

Sales at the world’s largest bunker hub totalled 4.77 million tonnes last month, down four per cent month-on-month but 8.7 per cent higher than in September last year, data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) showed.