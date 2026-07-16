Bunker fuel sales crash at UAE's Fujairah as regional conflict rages

Bunker fuel sales at UAE's Fujairah port in the first half of 2026 more than halved versus last year, after the US-Iran war hit supplies at the key Middle Eastern ship refuelling hub located near the Strait of Hormuz.

The sharp decline has further eroded Fujairah's lead among the world's top bunkering hubs. China's Zhoushan port now appears poised to steadily overtake it this year as the world's third-largest hub, with supply disruptions continuing to weigh.

Marine fuel sales, excluding lubricants, totalled about 1.63 million tonnes (10.4 million barrels) in the first half of 2026 at Fujairah, down 55 per cent from the first half of 2025, based on Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data published by SP Global.