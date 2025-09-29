Brooklyn Marine Terminal redevelopment plan approved

The Brooklyn Marine Terminal (BMT) Task Force has approved a $3.5 billion plan to redevelop the site in Red Hook into a modern maritime port. The redevelopment is backed by $418 million in public funding from city, state, and federal sources.
The New York Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) explained that BMT, which spans 60 acres (24 hectares) along the Brooklyn waterfront, has for decades fallen into disrepair despite previous efforts to revitalise it.
It forms part of the wider Atlantic Basin, home to existing maritime facilities including the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.
Under the plan, BMT will be converted into an all-electric port, with new infrastructure such as a marginal pier to enable water-to-water freight transfers and reduce truck traffic in the city. Officials said the facility is expected to become a key node in New York City’s freight network.
Governance will be overseen by a newly created Brooklyn Marine Terminal Development Corporation, which will manage phased implementation and long-term operations.
Initial upgrades have already begun, including an $18 million package covering crane removal, the purchase of new port equipment, and pier repairs. To date, NYCEDC said it has secured nearly $418 million in public capital for port modernisation.