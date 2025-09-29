Brooklyn Marine Terminal redevelopment plan approved

The Brooklyn Marine Terminal (BMT) Task Force has approved a $3.5 billion plan to redevelop the site in Red Hook into a modern maritime port. The redevelopment is backed by $418 million in public funding from city, state, and federal sources.

The New York Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) explained that BMT, which spans 60 acres (24 hectares) along the Brooklyn waterfront, has for decades fallen into disrepair despite previous efforts to revitalise it.