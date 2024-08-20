British International Investment commits US$35 million to DR Congo port development

BII said the Port of Banana will be the country’s first deepwater container port. Upon completion, it will provide local manufacturers and suppliers with direct access to international markets.

The commitment to the Port of Banana is an extension of the partnership between BII and global ports and logistics operator DP World, commencing with the modernisation and expansion of ports in Dakar (Senegal), Sokhna (Egypt), and Berbera (Somaliland) in 2021. As with the other ports in the partnership, BII will be a minority investor in the new port.