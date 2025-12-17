Brazil Government accepts audit court input for auction of mega Santos port terminal

Brazil's Ports and Airports Ministry has accepted all recommendations from the Brazilian Federal Audit Court (TCU) for the auction of Santos port's massive Tecon 10 container terminal, sending the project for technical adjustments, it said on Tuesday.
The recommendations include restricting existing terminal operators at Latin America's largest port from the first auction phase and setting a minimum grant value.
They represent a blow to companies such as Danish shipping group Maersk and others already operating container terminals in Santos.
These companies will only be able to enter a second phase of the auction if the first does not attract valid bids.
A roadshow is planned for early 2026, the ministry said in a statement, with the auction notice to be published by the end of January.
The ministry is also requesting priority to hold the auction in March 2026, as it had previously signaled.
The Brazilian Government expects the auction winner to invest 6.4 billion reais ($1.17 billion) over 25 years, and boost container handling capacity at Santos by 50 per cent.
