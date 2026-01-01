Brazil approves final feasibility studies for Port of Itajaí lease

Brazil's Ministry of Ports and Airports has approved the final technical, economic, and environmental feasibility studies for the definitive lease of the Port of Itajaí.
The documents were submitted to the National Agency for Waterway Transportation (Antaq) on Friday, December 26, 2025, to facilitate the preparation of the tender and contract drafts.
In an effort to expedite the process, the National Secretary of Ports has requested a waiver for new public hearings.
The ministry argues that the current model already incorporates previous contributions from the market and society.
The goal is to obtain final approval from the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) by April 2026, with the auction expected in the first half of the year.
The project involves a total investment of BRL2.8 billion ($538 million). A strategic clause requires BRL920 million of this capital to be deployed within the first three years of the contract.
These initial funds will focus on modernising equipment and improving infrastructure for ship manoeuvring.
The concession model stipulates the construction of a new container terminal with a static capacity of 37,152 TEU. The plan also includes a 90 per cent expansion of the yard areas to resolve existing operational bottlenecks.
Minister Silvio Costa Filho stated that the definitive concession will provide the predictability expected by the productive sector.
National Secretary of Ports Alex Ávila noted that the measures aim to optimise the schedule and shorten bureaucratic paths.