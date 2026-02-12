Boundaries of Russia's Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky Port to be revised

In fulfilment of a decree issued by the Russian Government on March 6, 2024, changes will now be made to the boundaries of the Port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in Russia's Far East.

Port operator Rosmorport said the adjustments are related to the increase in the area of section 15 of the seaport water area, as well as the inclusion of two new sections of the water area – numbers 17 and 18 – within the boundaries of the port.