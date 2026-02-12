Boundaries of Russia's Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky Port to be revised

In fulfilment of a decree issued by the Russian Government on March 6, 2024, changes will now be made to the boundaries of the Port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in Russia's Far East.
Port operator Rosmorport said the adjustments are related to the increase in the area of section 15 of the seaport water area, as well as the inclusion of two new sections of the water area – numbers 17 and 18 – within the boundaries of the port.
The change to the existing water area in section 15 would free up space for the construction of a new berth that will support the port's LNG regasification activities.
The inclusion of two additional sections to the existing water area will meanwhile provide space for planned ship repair and maintenance facilities. Dock repairs will also be carried out in this area of the port.
The vessel maintenance facilities will primarily serve the fishing boats and cargo ships that operate within the region.