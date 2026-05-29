Berth upgrades set for Russia's Nakhodka Port

Russian state-owned port operator Rosmorport and Terminal Astaf'yeva have entered into an agreement for the reconstruction of three berths at the Port of Nakhodka on Russia's Pacific coast.
The upgrades will be implemented on the port's berths 16, 17, and 18. The parties expect that the completed works will enable a greater number of vessel calls as well as increase the port's annual handling capacity by as much as 1.2 million tons.
Terminal Astaf'yeva, which operates the three berths under lease, will be responsible for the design documentation, the main financing, and the engineering surveys that are prerequisites for the modernisation works.
Dredging will also be undertaken as part of the project. The initial works will entail the restoration of the water depth at the berths to 10.5 metres.
Rosmorport General Director Sergey Pylin expects that one the berth reconstruction is completed, the Port of Nakhodka's annual throughput will exceed 40 million tons.
Dmitry Averyanov, First Deputy General Director of Terminal Astaf'veva, added that future upgrades will expand the port's capacity to handle both general and containerised cargo.