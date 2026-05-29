Berth upgrades set for Russia's Nakhodka Port

Russian state-owned port operator Rosmorport and Terminal Astaf'yeva have entered into an agreement for the reconstruction of three berths at the Port of Nakhodka on Russia's Pacific coast.

The upgrades will be implemented on the port's berths 16, 17, and 18. The parties expect that the completed works will enable a greater number of vessel calls as well as increase the port's annual handling capacity by as much as 1.2 million tons.

Terminal Astaf'yeva, which operates the three berths under lease, will be responsible for the design documentation, the main financing, and the engineering surveys that are prerequisites for the modernisation works.