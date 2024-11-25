Berth construction to increase grain transshipment capacity at Russia's Novorossiysk Port
Russian state-owned port operator Rosmorport has confirmed that construction of two new berths will soon begin at the Port of Novorossiysk on Russia's Black Sea coast.
The work will be undertaken by local company Novaya Pristan. The new berths will be built at one the port's existing Pier 3A under a RUB3.27 billion (US$31 million) contract.
The work will consist of two stages. The first stage will entail the construction of berths capable of accommodating Panamax vessels while the second stage will entail dredging.
Rosmorport expects that the completed berths will expand the Port of Novorossiysk's total annual grain transshipment capacity from its current figure of 13.6 million tonnes to 25 million tonnes, while the one-time storage capacity will be increased from 370,000 tonnes to 870,000 tonnes.
The figures stated are the combined capacities of the Novorossiysk Grain Products Plant and the Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, which are both located at the port.