Belfast Harbour unveils $1.7b port development plan

Belfast Harbour in Northern Ireland has launched its 25-year masterplan setting out £1.3 billion ($1.7 billion) of planned infrastructure investments. The port operator stated that the plan is intended to expand capacity to meet rising trade demand.

Belfast Harbour has an estate comprising 2,000 acres (809 hectares) of land and 1,000 acres (405 hectares) of water. To secure long-term port capacity as demand grows and space becomes constrained elsewhere, the operator is planning to utilise this space.

Independent analysis by Ulster University and Grant Thornton found that the investments will underpin an increase in the annual economic output enabled by the port to approximately £12 billion.