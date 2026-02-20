Belarus to support construction of new port in Mozambique

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that the Government of Belarus is offering to assist Zimbabwe in the construction of a new port in Mozambique.

The construction will be a trilateral project that will also entail rehabilitation of railway links to Zimbabwe via Mozambique, in effect making Zimbabwe a regional logistics hub.

"We urgently need a strategic presence on the southeast coast of the African continent," Mr Lukashenko told Zimbabwe's Senate President Mabel Memory Chinomona in Belarus earlier this week. "This means we should work together with Zimbabwe on building a port in your neighbouring country, Mozambique."