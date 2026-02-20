Belarus to support construction of new port in Mozambique

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that the Government of Belarus is offering to assist Zimbabwe in the construction of a new port in Mozambique.
The construction will be a trilateral project that will also entail rehabilitation of railway links to Zimbabwe via Mozambique, in effect making Zimbabwe a regional logistics hub.
"We urgently need a strategic presence on the southeast coast of the African continent," Mr Lukashenko told Zimbabwe's Senate President Mabel Memory Chinomona in Belarus earlier this week. "This means we should work together with Zimbabwe on building a port in your neighbouring country, Mozambique."
The President added that the project would not only enable Belarusian products to reach markets in Southern Africa, it can also allow the influx of goods from Russia and other countries.
Mr Lukashenko then requested that Ms Chinomona inform his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa of Belarus' proposal regarding the project.
Ms Chinomona and other members of Zimbabwe's Parliament are in Belarus this week with the aim of expanding economic cooperation between the two countries as well as identifying opportunities for joint development.