Australia's Macquarie bids $7.5b for logistics group Qube

Shares of Australian industrial logistics group Qube Holdings hit an all-time high on Monday after it said it received an AU$11.6 billion ($7.5 billion) buyout bid from Macquarie Asset Management (MAM).

Shares in Qube, Australia's largest integrated provider of import and export logistics, surged as much as 19.7 per cent to hit a record A$4.890. The stock closed at A$4.86, outperforming a 1.3 per cent rise in the country's benchmark stock index.