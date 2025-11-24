Australia's Macquarie bids $7.5b for logistics group Qube

Shares of Australian industrial logistics group Qube Holdings hit an all-time high on Monday after it said it received an AU$11.6 billion ($7.5 billion) buyout bid from Macquarie Asset Management (MAM).
Shares in Qube, Australia's largest integrated provider of import and export logistics, surged as much as 19.7 per cent to hit a record A$4.890. The stock closed at A$4.86, outperforming a 1.3 per cent rise in the country's benchmark stock index.
The cash offer of A$5.20 a share from MAM represented a 27.8 per cent premium to Qube's closing price on Friday.
In a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange, Qube said Monday's offer was the second attempt by MAM to buy the company. Qube said it would allow MAM to conduct exclusive due diligence.
MAM declined to comment.
Qube owns ports, intermodal terminals and bulk handling facilities across Australia, according to its website.
The bid gives Qube an enterprise value of AU$11.6 billion, including about AU$2.3 billion worth of debt, according to Qube's most recent financial statements.
So far this year, $72.67 billion worth of deals have been unveiled in Australia, the most in three years, according to LSEG data. If the Qube offer goes ahead, it would be the biggest deal in Australia this year.
The prospect of lower interest rates and renewed interest from foreign buyers in Australian assets has helped increase deal activity, lawyers and advisors say.
The deal is subject to regulatory approvals, due diligence and Qube delivering a binding offer during the exclusivity period, which ends on February 1.
"This proposal highlights the strength of Qube's assets and operations," Qube Chairman John Bevan said in a statement.
Each Qube director confirmed they would recommend shareholders vote in favour of the potential transaction in the absence of a superior proposal, subject to an independent expert review, Qube said.
Ord Minnett analysts said there was a chance of another buyer emerging for Qube, given recent global corporate activity by global shipping lines and increased interest in transport assets from global infrastructure funds.
Should the deal proceed, adjustments will apply to the A$5.20-a-share offer to account for any future dividends paid by Qube, the logistics company said.
