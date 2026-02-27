Australia's Mackay Container Depot targets September operational start

A 1.3-hectare container facility at the Port of Mackay in Queensland, Australia, is progressing toward operational commencement in late 2026, subject to federal regulatory approvals.
The purpose-built depot has been designed to handle full, empty, and refrigerated containers within a streamlined single-gate-in/single-gate-out configuration.
North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation market studies indicate a steady build-up of trade in the coming years to approximately 7,000 TEUs per annum.
The depot will support broader efforts to enhance regional supply chain efficiency by reducing inland transport distances for Central Queensland cargo and offering exporters and importers greater flexibility within the state's port network.
It will also align with growing interest from cargo owners in reducing scope III emissions through shorter landside haulage and more regionally aligned logistics pathways.
Detail design support for the project was provided by MPC International (MPCI). Mark Hulme, Strategic Advisor at MPCI and Managing Director of Port Logistics Consulting, said that the facility is designed with strong operational integrity from the outset and a clear pathway to scale as volumes increase.
Operational readiness of the depot remains targeted for late 2026, subject to federal regulatory approvals.