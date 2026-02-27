Australia's Mackay Container Depot targets September operational start

A 1.3-hectare container facility at the Port of Mackay in Queensland, Australia, is progressing toward operational commencement in late 2026, subject to federal regulatory approvals.

The purpose-built depot has been designed to handle full, empty, and refrigerated containers within a streamlined single-gate-in/single-gate-out configuration.

North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation market studies indicate a steady build-up of trade in the coming years to approximately 7,000 TEUs per annum.

The depot will support broader efforts to enhance regional supply chain efficiency by reducing inland transport distances for Central Queensland cargo and offering exporters and importers greater flexibility within the state's port network.