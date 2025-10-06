Australia's Flinders Port Holdings to invest in Adelaide Container Terminal upgrades

Australia's Flinders Port Holdings (FPH) is set to invest AU$350 million (US$230 million) in the Flinders Adelaide Container Terminal (FACT), along with a further AU$40 million (US$26 million) to upgrade plant equipment to secure continuous and efficient operations over the next two years.

FACT has been the only container terminal in South Australia since it opened in 1978. FPH said the AU$350 million investment is aimed at enhancing its operational capacity and efficiency.