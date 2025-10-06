Australia's Flinders Port Holdings to invest in Adelaide Container Terminal upgrades

Australia's Flinders Port Holdings (FPH) is set to invest AU$350 million (US$230 million) in the Flinders Adelaide Container Terminal (FACT), along with a further AU$40 million (US$26 million) to upgrade plant equipment to secure continuous and efficient operations over the next two years.
FACT has been the only container terminal in South Australia since it opened in 1978. FPH said the AU$350 million investment is aimed at enhancing its operational capacity and efficiency.
The works will cover multiple projects within the FACT precinct, including the procurement of two additional Super Post Panamax STS cranes, a 135-metre berth extension, upgrades to IT systems, new terminal access and egress, expansion of the empty container depot, new sitewide services, pavements and hardstands, and proof of concept of an auto rubber tyre gantry operating mode.
FPH CEO Stewart Lammin said the works represented a major capital upgrade, preparing the terminal for future demands, technology, and growth.
FPH has assured that FACT will remain operational throughout the program of works.
McConnell Dowell has been selected to deliver the extension of the quay-line at FACT, with mobilisation to site underway following a six-month early contractor involvement planning and development period. Vessel operations will continue throughout the 18-month construction timeline.
FPH said that, with the purchase of the two additional STS cranes, plus the berth extension, FACT will be able to service two 366-metre vessels simultaneously.
Development works have also begun on land adjacent to the terminal, doubling the capacity of the empty container depot, including full and empty reefer handling.
Along with the program of works at FACT, FPH has invested AU$40 million to upgrade plant equipment to secure continuous and efficient operations.
FPH is developing modern palletised storage and handling facilities, such as dry and cold storage warehouses. These new warehouses will be on FPH-owned land adjacent to FACT, reducing complexity, cost and access for customers.