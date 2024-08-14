Australian port operator to appeal ruling on claim for damages following tug sinkings

On the said date, the locally-registered cement carrier Goliath collided with the TasPorts tugs Campbell Cove and York Cove at the Port of Devonport in Tasmania. TasPorts said both tugs were berthed and stationary at the time of the incident, and the impact of the collision caused significant damage to the vessels, ultimately causing both to sink.

The tugs were later successfully salvaged in the middle of August 2022 following a nearly three-week effort. However, the vessels' sinking caused an estimated 64,000 litres of diesel fuel to spill into the Mersey River.