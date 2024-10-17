Australian government to invest in new icebreaker wharf at Port of Hobart

Mr Albanese said the AU$188 million (US$126 million) will be invested over four years for the construction of the wharf, which will feature a fit-for-purpose berth for Nuyina as a base for the Australian Antarctic Program's operations in Hobart.

Tanya Plibersek, Australia's Minister for the Environment and Water, added that an agreement has also been reached with port operator TasPorts for the establishment of refuelling facilities for Nuyina in Hobart in collaboration with the Tasmanian Government.