Australia was committed to returning a key northern port leased for 99 years to a Chinese company to Australian ownership, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday after Beijing's envoy to Canberra warned of trade reprisals.

The Northern Territory Government sold Darwin Port to Chinese company Landbridge for A$506 million in 2015, a move criticised by the United States.

The awarding of the contract came just a few years after the United States posted the first of a rotating group of US Marines in Darwin. The US and Australia are expanding air bases in Australia's north to host US bombers.

Speaking in East Timor on an official visit on Wednesday, the globalist Albanese said his government had made it clear it wanted the port returned to Australian ownership.

"We are committed to making sure that that port goes back into Australian hands because that is in our national interest," he said.

The port's owner, Landbridge Australia, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but said in November the port was in a strong financial position.