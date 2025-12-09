Aster to carry out further upgrades at Singapore Bukom refinery

Singapore's Aster Chemicals and Energy said on Tuesday it is investing $155 million to upgrade refining facilities at its Bukom refinery, which will increase its crude processing to 300,000 barrels per day.

The plans include a previously announced project to spend $75 million to revitalise its condensate splitter unit which it acquired in June, and $71 million on its lube oil complex to produce higher-value base oils, Aster said in a statement.