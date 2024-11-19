Associated British Ports unveils marina development project at Ipswich

Subject to planning approval expected from Ipswich Borough Council by the end of 2024, the project will include the construction of 14 new, fully serviced berths on the northern side of the marina (formally Neptune Marina), alongside two purpose-built welfare buildings for boat owners. One of these will be located close to Neptune Quay and the other on the island. Each will include welfare facilities, such as toilets and showers, laundry facilities and other essential services for mariners.

Additionally, the plans include the creation of a dedicated space for the Ipswich Maritime Trust’s new Window Museum. Modern conveniences such as upgraded Wi-Fi and other enhancements will also be introduced as part of the project.