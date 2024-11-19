Associated British Ports unveils marina development project at Ipswich
Associated British Ports (ABP), the owner and operator of the UK's Port of Ipswich and the Ipswich Beacon Marina, has confirmed that its board has approved a £2 million (US$2.5 million) investment to upgrade and enhance existing marina facilities.
Subject to planning approval expected from Ipswich Borough Council by the end of 2024, the project will include the construction of 14 new, fully serviced berths on the northern side of the marina (formally Neptune Marina), alongside two purpose-built welfare buildings for boat owners. One of these will be located close to Neptune Quay and the other on the island. Each will include welfare facilities, such as toilets and showers, laundry facilities and other essential services for mariners.
Additionally, the plans include the creation of a dedicated space for the Ipswich Maritime Trust’s new Window Museum. Modern conveniences such as upgraded Wi-Fi and other enhancements will also be introduced as part of the project.
To facilitate these improvements and ensure safety, ABP has made the necessary decision to relocate 39 vessels currently berthed on the northern side of the marina to the opposite side of the Wet Dock ahead of the winter period. This decision comes after a thorough inspection, which confirmed that the existing pontoons on the northern side have reached the end of their usable life.
ABP submitted its planning application for the marina upgrades to Ipswich Borough Council in July 2024. Subject to approval, construction is scheduled to begin in early 2025, with the project completed by the summer of 2025.
ABP will keep berth holders and the wider community informed of progress and next steps as the project advances.