Assembly of 700-tonne gantry begins at Devonport for new ferries

Assembly of a 700-tonne gantry has commenced at berth three in Devonport to support the arrival of new Ro-Pax ferries. This infrastructure is necessary for the operation of the new Spirit of Tasmania fleet, according to a statement from Premier Jeremy Rockliff on March 8.
Designed to facilitate the loading and unloading of vehicles and freight, the Premier said the gantry is a significant component of the infrastructure required for the project at the port.
Following the installation of two western leg sections, the eastern legs are scheduled for the next phase of construction.
The Premier’s office confirmed that the gantry is expected to reach completion by the middle of this year. The broader project remains on schedule for an October delivery date.
Once the structure is finished, TT-Line will conduct testing of both new Spirit of Tasmania ships on the gantry. Alongside TT-Line, contractors BMD and local firms are carrying out construction at the berth three site.
Premier Rockliff noted the progress and mentioned that he anticipates seeing the new vessels sailing down the Mersey this year.