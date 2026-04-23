Argentine truckers and farmers to meet over freight rate dispute as port blockade paralyzes grain exports

Argentine truckers, whose protests over higher freight rates have caused delays and paralysed access to the Quequen port, have agreed to meet with farmers in the coming days in an effort to settle the dispute, Julian Kristansen, chair of the transportation committee of the local Necochea city council, told Reuters on Wednesday.

Protesting truck drivers have been camped along a road leading to the port, preventing grain trucks from passing and disrupting logistics. The Quequen terminal handles 20 per cent of Argentina’s soybean exports.

Argentina is the world's third-largest exporter of soybeans and the largest global supplier of soybean oil and meal.