Argentine grain ports paralysed by trucker protests

Argentina's grain ports in the cities of Bahia Blanca and Necochea were paralysed on Tuesday due to protests by independent truckers, according to the country's Centre for Grain Exporters.
Truckers have been protesting over grain transport fees in recent days.
They argue that current rates fail to cover diesel, toll and maintenance costs, with diesel prices up nearly 30 per cent this year.
Industry bodies, including the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange, have warned of logistical delays, disruptions in the flow of goods, and complications in commercial and export operations caused by protests.
“The situation is unsustainable: ships are not coming to load cargo in Argentina, so the economic damage to the entire grain and oilseed value chain is immense,” the Centre for Grain Exporters said on social media.
Operations in the port area of Rosario, which handles more than 80 per cent of the country’s grain exports, are proceeding without issues.
Last week, the Rosario Grains Exchange raised its corn harvest forecast to a record 67 million tonnes.
Argentina is the world's largest exporter of soybean oil and meal.
(Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Maximilian Heath; Editing by Kylie Madry)