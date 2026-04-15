Argentine grain ports paralysed by trucker protests

Argentina's grain ports in the cities of Bahia Blanca and Necochea were paralysed on Tuesday due to protests by independent truckers, according to the country's Centre for Grain Exporters.

Truckers have been protesting over grain transport fees in recent days.

They argue that current rates fail to cover diesel, toll and maintenance costs, with diesel prices up nearly 30 per cent this year.

Industry bodies, including the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange, have warned of logistical delays, disruptions in the flow of goods, and complications in commercial and export operations caused by protests.