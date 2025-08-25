APM Terminals to upgrade port infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh, India

The Government of the State of Andhra Pradesh in India, through the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMB), has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with APM Terminals on the development of ports and terminals in the state.

The port upgrade program is in line with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s goal of positioning the state as a logistic hub. This will entail the development of marine infrastructure such as ports, fishing harbours and fish landing centres at every 50 kilometres of the state's 1,053 kilometres of coastline to create a dense maritime network that can support international trade.