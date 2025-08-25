APM Terminals to upgrade port infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh, India
The Government of the State of Andhra Pradesh in India, through the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMB), has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with APM Terminals on the development of ports and terminals in the state.
The port upgrade program is in line with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s goal of positioning the state as a logistic hub. This will entail the development of marine infrastructure such as ports, fishing harbours and fish landing centres at every 50 kilometres of the state's 1,053 kilometres of coastline to create a dense maritime network that can support international trade.
Currently, the state has five operational “non-major” ports and four “green field” ports, which will be operational by 2026.
APM Terminals has expressed its intent, as part of the MOU, to invest US$1 billion to support Andhra Pradesh in developing modernised ports and terminals.
The core focus of the MOU will be the establishment of modern terminals and the development and modernisation of ports to international standards. APM Terminals has expressed its intent to advise on identifying port development mechanisms, designing optimal project structures, and adopting advanced practices for equipping port infrastructure in compliance with international standards.
To ensure effective follow-through, a joint working committee with APM Terminals and APMB will be formed by the third quarter of 2025.