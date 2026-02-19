APM Terminals joins DP World at Saudi Arabia's Jeddah Port under new agreement

DP World and APM Terminals have established a strategic partnership that will operate the Southern Container Terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port in Saudi Arabia.

Under the agreement, APM Terminals will acquire a 37.5 per cent minority stake in the terminal, while DP World will retain a 62.5 per cent majority shareholding and continue to lead the operations at the facility.

APM Terminals said the investment will enhance Jeddah Islamic Port as a gateway to Saudi Arabia and a key Red Sea hub connecting trade flows between Asia, Europe and Africa.