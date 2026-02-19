APM Terminals joins DP World at Saudi Arabia's Jeddah Port under new agreement

DP World and APM Terminals have established a strategic partnership that will operate the Southern Container Terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port in Saudi Arabia.
Under the agreement, APM Terminals will acquire a 37.5 per cent minority stake in the terminal, while DP World will retain a 62.5 per cent majority shareholding and continue to lead the operations at the facility.
APM Terminals said the investment will enhance Jeddah Islamic Port as a gateway to Saudi Arabia and a key Red Sea hub connecting trade flows between Asia, Europe and Africa.
Since securing the 30-year build-operate-transfer concession in 2019, DP World has delivered a major upgrade and expansion of the Southern Container Terminal, significantly increasing capacity and improving efficiency.
Separately, both DP World and APM Terminals' parent company Maersk have made investments in integrated logistics capacity within Jeddah Islamic Port, linking the quay to warehousing, distribution and inland transport, allowing customers to benefit from enhanced connectivity and more integrated logistics support and ensuring the terminal continues to serve as a gateway for import and export cargo.