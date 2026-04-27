APM Terminals, Hateco Group team up for new terminal in Da Nang, Vietnam

APM Terminals and Vietnam's Hateco Group have entered into an agreement with Da Nang City to develop, build and operate the Lien Chieu Container Port.

The agreement includes an estimated investment of over US$1.7 billion to deliver a terminal estimated to handle more than 5.7 million TEUs per year, starting with berths one and two (phase one), with expansion of berths three to eight.

APM Terminals and the Hateco Group will build on the shared infrastructure developed by Da Nang City to invest in the civil infrastructure and equipment, with the aim of becoming operational by early 2029.