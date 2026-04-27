APM Terminals, Hateco Group team up for new terminal in Da Nang, Vietnam

APM Terminals and Vietnam's Hateco Group have entered into an agreement with Da Nang City to develop, build and operate the Lien Chieu Container Port.
The agreement includes an estimated investment of over US$1.7 billion to deliver a terminal estimated to handle more than 5.7 million TEUs per year, starting with berths one and two (phase one), with expansion of berths three to eight.
APM Terminals and the Hateco Group will build on the shared infrastructure developed by Da Nang City to invest in the civil infrastructure and equipment, with the aim of becoming operational by early 2029.
APM Terminals said the project is aligned with Vietnam’s National Strategy for Logistics Development and Vietnam’s Seaport Development Plan, which mention Da Nang as one of four strategically prioritised logistic centres.
At capacity, the Lien Chieu Container Port complex will include a deep-water berth with a capacity of up to eight container berths, barge vessels, container yards and with links to warehouses, rail, industrial parks and the Da Nang Free Trade Zone. It will have the ability to handle vessels of up to 18,000TEU capacities and will be central Vietnam’s only deep-sea terminal, according to APM Terminals.