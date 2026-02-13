APM Terminals and Eurogate to invest €1.2b in Bremerhaven overhaul

Maersk's APM Terminals and German port group Eurogate will invest €1 billion ($1.19 billion) in modernising their container terminal in Germany's Bremerhaven, the companies said on Friday.

With the investment the companies said they plan to increase the terminal's annual throughput capacity by one million standard 20-foot containers (TEU), lifting the total to four million units.

"Bremerhaven has unique potential to grow as a strategic hub in the region and to support cargo flows into Germany as well as our ocean network," Maersk Chief Executive Vincent Clerc said in a statement.