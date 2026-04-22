AG&P LNG to acquire full ownership of Cai Mep terminal in Vietnam

Singapore-based terminals and downstream infrastructure company AG&P LNG, a subsidiary of Nebula Energy, has agreed to acquire a 100 per cent stake in the Cai Mep LNG Terminal located in Vũng Tàu province in southern Vietnam.

The move follows AG&P LNG’s initial acquisition announcement of a 49 per cent stake in 2024.

Upon completion of the transaction and regulatory approvals, Cai Mep LNG Terminal will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AG&P LNG, with Hai Linh fully divesting its shareholding.