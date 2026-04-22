AG&P LNG to acquire full ownership of Cai Mep terminal in Vietnam

Singapore-based terminals and downstream infrastructure company AG&P LNG, a subsidiary of Nebula Energy, has agreed to acquire a 100 per cent stake in the Cai Mep LNG Terminal located in Vũng Tàu province in southern Vietnam.
The move follows AG&P LNG’s initial acquisition announcement of a 49 per cent stake in 2024.
Upon completion of the transaction and regulatory approvals, Cai Mep LNG Terminal will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AG&P LNG, with Hai Linh fully divesting its shareholding.
AG&P LNG said the transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing condition.
Fully constructed and commissioned in 2025, the Cai Mep LNG terminal was originally developed by Hai Linh. Over the past 12 months, the terminal has been mechanically completed, commissioned and ramped up under the joint stewardship of AG&P LNG and Hai Linh, and is now ready to deliver LNG supply to downstream customers in the southern Vietnamese market.
Strategically located near the Mekong River Delta, the terminal features three onshore tanks with a total LNG storage capacity of 220,000 cubic metre, LNG breakbulk capability to reload LNG into smaller vessels, and 14 bays for CNG and LNG truck loading.