ADNOC trading business enters Singapore fuel oil storage market

The global trading arm of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is leasing fuel oil storage in Singapore for the first time, five market sources said, part of the United Arab Emirates-backed oil and gas producer's plans to boost trade volumes in Asia.

ADNOC Global Trading, or AGT, has signed a lease for about 160,000 cubic metres of fuel oil storage capacity at the Jurong Port Universal Terminal, the largest onshore terminal for storage of the residue fuel in the city state, two of the sources said.

The move expands the state giant's footprint in Singapore, the world's largest bunkering hub, where traders store and blend fuel to supply ships and for re-export to meet regional demand. ADNOC's existing Singapore presence includes an office handling crude marketing, research and trading.

AGT's lease starts from February, sources said, although the duration is not immediately known. They declined to be identified as the matter is commercially sensitive.

ADNOC declined to comment. Jurong Port Universal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.